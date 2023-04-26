Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 26th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 26th April 2023.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government will today commence the evacuation of about 5,500 Nigerians, including students stranded in Khartoum and other cities in Sudan. To facilitate the repatriation, the government has released N150m for hiring 40 buses to convey its desperate citizens from Sudan to Cairo in Egypt.

The Guardian: For the third time in less than a month, the rate of exchange (RoE) applicable to foreign airlines has ballooned, hitting N582/$1 with attendant spike in the cost of international air travel.

Vanguard: The mud-fight between the Comrade Julius Abure and Lamidi Apapa factions of the Labour Party, LP, may hurt the petition of the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, against the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, if mishandled.

ThisDay: National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and other prominent party leaders, yesterday, visited the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, who returned to the country on Monday after a month stay in France.

The Nation: President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Asokoro residence was a hive of activities yesterday, the day after his return from over a one-month vacation in France. His return raised the tempo in the battle for the position of Senate President.

Daily Trust: Ninety-six per cent of women who contested for various positions in the just concluded 2023 general elections lost to their male counterparts, Daily Trust reports. A total of 1,553 women were on the ballot for the presidential, governorship, national and state assemblies’ elections held on February 25 and March 18, this year.

