‘It’s Baseless’ – Timipre Sylva Reacts To Timi Frank’s Allegation Of Certificate Forgery And Identity Theft

The immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has replied a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, over an issue of alleged certificate forgery and identity theft.

Naija News earlier reported that Frank, in a petition signed by his lawyer and Principal Partner of Graylaw Practice LP, Edward Omaga Esq., requested the National Assembly to summon Slyva to explain the inconsistencies in his identity.

Frank also called on the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) to probe the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources over alleged certificate forgery and identity theft.

He had alleged that Sylva’s primary school certificate carried his name as Anagha Timipere as evident in documents the former minister filed before a court in the United States as part of an ongoing defamation suit brought by his lawyers.

Frank explained that on different certificates obtained by Slyva, there are different names on them.

He said Anagha Timipere which is on the said court document was different from Marlin Anagha Timipre, which is the name on Sylva’s WAEC certificate, and it’s different from Anagha Timipre Marlin, which is on his Bachelor’s Degree certificate in English from the University of Port-Harcourt, and also contradicted Sylva’s 2011 doctoral degree certificate in International Relations from Ubis University, Switzerland, with the name Chief Timipre Sylva.

Frank also claimed that the former minister neither participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme nor did he obtain an exemption certificate as required by law.

However, reacting to Frank’s allegation, Sylva’s Senior Adviser on Media and Communications, Horatius Egua, dismissed the allegations, describing the petition as “baseless.”

According to him , his principal is not ready to join issues with him because he is serving the interest of his pay masters.

Sylva’s media aide submitted that “However, it is sad when people who claim to be promoters of democracy descend to the pit of desperation just to drag others down with them into the mud because of self interests.

“All Timi Frank is doing is serving the interests of his masters and the immediate past Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva will not join issues with a drowning man.

“I assure you that at the right time the former Bayelsa State Governor, will respond appropriately to these false and unsubstantiated allegations.”