Atiku Returns To Abuja Months After Losing Presidential Election [Video]

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, returned to Abuja, the nation’s capital, months after losing the 2023 elections.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President was accompanied to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and some of his aides.

Atiku had traveled to Yola, the Adamawa capital, for the 2023 elections and also celebrated the Eid-el-Fitr holidays with friends and family. He also received guests at his residence.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, Atiku announced his return to the FCT, stressing that he is excited to be back in the nation’s capital after a fruitful period in Yola.

He wrote: “I touched down in Abuja a couple of hours ago. Excited to be back in our nation’s capital after a fruitful period in Yola, Adamawa State. -AA”

Atiku Reacts As Airline Offers To Evacuate Nigerians From Sudan For Free

Meanwhile, Atiku has commended Air Peace for volunteering to evacuate Nigerian citizens stranded in Sudan.

Naija News reported that the indigenous airline owned by Chief Allen Onyeama had offered to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan free of charge.

Reacting to the development in a lengthy post via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, Atiku applauded the gesture of the airline to evacuate stranded Nigerians in the war-torn country.

Atiku recalled that Air Peace came to the rescue of Nigerians in 2019, in the heat of the xenophobic attack in South Africa, stressing that Onyeama deserves special commendation for his uncommon act of patriotism and selfless service to the country.

The former Vice President asked the Federal Government to give the airline every assistance necessary to carry out the arduous task of evacuation.