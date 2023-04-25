‘Why People Should Do Proper Research Before Buying Lands In Lagos’

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Leo Dasilva has urged people to conduct proper research when buying land in Ajah, area of Lagos State as many of the lands are owned by the state government.

Leo gave his two cents on the real estate ecosystem in a recent interview on OAP Nedu’s Honest Bunch Podcast.

The 30-year-old reality star also advised people to do their due diligence before investing in any property in Ajah.

Leo argued that many Ajah residents would be rendered homeless if the Lagos government decides to allocate the lands to its “rightful owners.”

“When we have a Lagos state government that is ready to give the real owners their properties, a lot of those properties are going to be taken by the government,” he said.

“Ajah is a resettlement scheme, it is already sold. It is government owned. It’s just that the government doesn’t really care about it right now.

“I have documents. My father bought 5000 square meters wherever it is ready to be allocated. He bought it in 1993.

“So it has not even yet been allocated. I’ve spoken to the governor about it.

“Whenever we have a governor or government that is ready to go through that stress of now allocating those properties, most of the people living there are going to be homeless.

“So before you buy a property in that area, I would advise that you use your surveyor to find out and make sure that the property is not under the government.

“I’m 100% sure plenty people have built on that land. It is omo onile that sells land in those areas.

“Even if you buy house 100 million or 200 million in that place and you go to Alausa and they tell you everything is fine.

“The day the government wants to do the right thing, they will allocate those properties to the people that rightfully own it.

“It happened in Magodo and what did they tell them? Government properties.”