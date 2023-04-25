What My Governorship Candidacy Will Do For Kogi – Melaye

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming Kogi State governorship election, Dino Melaye, has said his candidacy will strengthen the unity of the state.

Speaking during a meeting with the state leaders from Kogi Central, in Abuja, on Monday, Melaye pledged to prioritize unity among the people of the state and work for the state’s development if elected.

The former Kogi West Senator asserted that the outcome of the PDP governorship primary election showcased the bond of unity among the people of the state.

Melaye also promised not to take the massive support of his party and the generality of Kogites for granted if elected as the governor in November.

He said, “I will not take the massive support of my Party and generality of Kogites for granted. This support will propel me to work assiduously for the development and unity of our State.”

Earlier, the leaders of Kogi Central had endorsed his candidature while expressing confidence that he will deliver on his promises to the people.

Former Deputy Governor of the State, Chief Patrick Adaba, who spoke on behalf of the zone at the meeting, said Kogi Central will give Senator Melaye the requisite votes to win.

Adaba noted that the gubernatorial candidature of Dino will be beneficial to the people irrespective of which part of the state they come from, while urging the people of Kogi West not to miss this “golden opportunity” of producing a governor.

Also speaking at the event, the former Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Philip Salawu, described the victory of Senator Dino Melaye in the primary election as the will of God.

He charged the PDP governorship candidate to continue with his reconciliatory moves which he said has endeared him to many Nigerians even beyond Kogi State.

The State PDP Chairman, Engr Sam Uhuotu, said the rotation of governorship slots among the three senatorial districts will engender harmony among the various ethnicities in the state.

Also speaking during the event, the former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the party’s candidate is a household name in the State and needs little or no introduction.

He said, “Every Kogites is aware that Dino has always fought their battles for good governance. When elected into office in November, Senator Dino will bring back the fortunes of the State”.