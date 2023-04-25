We Did Not Give You A Mandate For You To Be A Ghost President – Diaspora Group Sends Message To Tinubu

A group in the United Kingdom and Europe, Nigerian Diaspora Academics and Campaign for Democracy, has urged the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lift Nigeria from the bad economy and the insecurity plaguing the country in his next four years in office.

The group lamented that Nigeria needs immediate attention.

Speaking via a statement on Monday, the president of the group, Dan Farauta, warned Tinubu that the mandate given to him was not for absenteeism.

He argued that what Nigerians need is a leader that would be physically available to salvage the country and emancipate them from neocolonialism and brigandage of looters that had invaded the country both internally and externally.

Farauta insisted that Nigerians have invested so much for the President-elect to come into power and now it is his turn to deliver on his promise.

The group noted, “Nigerians have invested their political franchise for you which led to your victory in the just concluded presidential election.”

The statement also noted that at the moment Nigeria as a country is badly divided along different strata and is at the brink of collapse due to the current government’s mismanagement of the commonwealth and resources.