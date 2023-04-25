Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 25th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 25th April 2023.

The PUNCH: The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday, returned to the country after holidaying in Paris, France, for 34 days. Tinubu who was accompanied by his wife, Remi and son, Seyi, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4.40 pm to a rousing welcome by All Progressives Congress governors, National Assembly leaders and scores of party loyalists

The Guardian: Despite a series of intervention programmes against the malaria epidemic in recent times, Nigeria is apparently not winning the war against the deadly scourge, with an estimated sum of N2.04 trillion still routinely spent on treatments yearly.

Vanguard: President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, returned to Nigeria after a 32-day vacation in three countries, following the conclusion of the 2023 presidential polls, saying he is strong and ready to hit the ground running.

This Day: President-elect Bola Tinubu, yesterday, urged Nigerians to disregard the rumour about his health, saying he is strong and refreshed enough for the task ahead. Tinubu spoke in Abuja following his return from a month’s rest in France ahead of his inauguration as 16th President of Nigeria on May 29.

Daily Trust: Renewed intrigues are building up among the contenders for Senate presidency as the race for leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly continues to gather steam, Daily Trust reports. Aspirants for the top job have intensified their campaigns and lobbying despite the silence of All Progressives Congress (APC) and President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on which zone will produce Ahmad Lawan’s successor.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.