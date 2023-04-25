10th NASS: Another Caucus Of 120 New Members-Elect Springs Up 

As the tussle for principal positions of the 10th National Assemble gets hotter, another caucus of 120 new members-elect has erupted in the House of Representatives.

Naija News understands that the new group, which is tagged the ‘New Dawn’ says it wants to chart a new course to foster unity in Nigeria through purposeful legislative engagement for the House of Representatives.

The position of this new group which is said to be convened by the member-elect for Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben, Marcus Onobun was contained in a statement signed by Joshua Chinedu Obika, member-elect for AMAC/Bwari federal constituency.

The ‘New Dawn‘ which has reportedly held its inaugural meeting at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja aspires to chart a course for the emergence of a new leadership of the 10th Assembly.

The group in the statement pointed out that there are 120 members that cuts across political divides, and they are determined and unanimous in working with every member of the Green Chamber to birth a new Nigeria through robust legislation that will impact on the lives of the citizens.

The statement partly read “The New Dawn caucus of the 10th assembly is a group of intellectuals from different political parties, APC, PDP, NNPP, APGA, LP, SDP, ADC, YPP and others. It consists of new members- elect who are just coming into the national assembly and have done well in their various fields of endeavors regardless of political affiliations or religious background to be able to chart a new course for Nigeria.

“In terms of legislation, the caucus will be concerned with making bills, policy drive, and welfare for members and look out at areas where Nigerians have yearned for legislation and champion those courses. Above all we will work towards choosing a leader in the house of representative regardless of party affiliation.

“It means that we want to be part and parcel of choosing the leadership of the house and we are trying to look at the North by profiling all the aspirants for speakership and other positions and taking a decision as a block to give votes to who will become the speaker.”