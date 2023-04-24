VIDEO: Moment Aggressive Fan Nearly ‘Attacked’ Davido At Lagos ‘Timeless’ Concert

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, nearly engaged in a physical fight with an aggressive fan during the ‘Timeless’ concert in Lagos state.

Naija News reports that the ‘If’ crooner held the highly anticipated concert in celebration of his new album, ‘Timeless’ at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos on Sunday night, April 23, 2023.

It was not surprising that the concert pulled massive crowds as many die-hard fans stormed the event and struggled to get a glimpse of Davido.

A video making rounds online, captured the moment a die-hard fan ran towards Davido on the stage and it is uncertain what his intention was.

Fortunately, Davido was alert and ready to punch the fan before the quick intervention of the security guards, who threw the fan off stage.

How My Dad Made Me Go Back To University

Meanwhile, Davido has opened up on how his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke made him go back to school.

According to the singer who graduated with a second-class upper degree from the Music Department of Babcock University, his father had ‘bribed’ him to complete his degree program.

The phenomenal singer made this known while featuring on the latest episode of the +44 Amazon Music podcast, where he disclosed that he was forced to go back to the university after initially quitting to focus on his music career.

He revealed that his dad entered a deal with him that if he attended lectures from Mondays to Fridays, he would build him a world-class studio and provide him funds to shoot music videos on weekends.