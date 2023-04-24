NBA PlayOff: Golden State Warriors Survives Sacramento Kings’ Threat

The Sacramento Kings rallied in the fourth quarter of an exciting NBA playoff game, but the defending champion Golden State Warriors were able to hold them off to grab a slim win.

The third-seeded Kings were behind 102-92 after three quarters, but a Stephen Curry error gifted them the chance to overturn the game.

Despite holding a five-point advantage, Curry asked for a timeout with 45 seconds left and had to throw the ball over since there was no timeout left.

As the Kings reduced the gap to 126-125, Harrison Barnes had a chance to win it with a buzzer-beating three-pointer, but he missed it.

As a result, the Warriors, the sixth-seeded team, were able to tie the series at 2-2. Game 5 of the series will be played in Sacramento on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson scored 29 points as the New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-93 at Madison Square Garden to take a 3-1 series lead.

The Knicks are currently just one win away from advancing through the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The Knicks had four players in double figures: Mitchell Robinson (12 points and 11 rebounds), RH Barrett (26 points), Josh Hart, and Brunson (19 points).

Cleveland will host game five on Wednesday. The winner of the series will play either Milwaukee or Miami.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets were defeated by the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-108 in overtime, preventing them from securing a position in the Western Conference playoffs.

Thanks to Nikola Jokic’s 43 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, Denver went on a 12-0 run to end regulation and tie the game at 96-96.