Victor Oladipo To Miss Some NBA Playoffs With Torn Left Patellar Tendon

Due to a torn left patellar tendon, Miami Heat guard, Victor Oladipo will miss the rest of the playoffs.

Oladipo, a Nigerian-born American basketball player fell on the court during the fourth quarter of Miami’s victory against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 on Saturday night, giving Miami a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Oladipo, 30, grabbed his left knee in pain while he was on the floor. He was helped off the court afterward and didn’t return until the game ended.

He averaged 11.5 points in 22.5 minutes per game during the postseason.

Oladipo, who will turn 31 in a month, had to undergo further surgery in May 2021 due to a torn quad tendon in his right knee that occurred in January 2019. He didn’t play after the injury until March 7, 2022.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after Game 3, “It was a great win, but when you see a player go down like that and particularly a player like Vic, who has gone through so much in the last three years — I don’t know what it is right now, so I don’t want to jump the gun on anything. But that’s definitely not a good feeling to see.”

Also, the Heat’s best player Jimmy Butler had a glute injury on Saturday. Tyler Herro’s broken right hand will likely keep him out until at least the NBA Finals if Miami advances that far.