Spyro Reveals What Late Sound Sultan Did For Him

Sensational Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has recounted his encounter with the late veteran singer, Sound Sultan.

Naija News reports that the ‘Who Is Your Guy?’ crooner made the disclosure while paying tribute to the late singer via his Instagram page.

Sharing a picture of the late Sound Sultan, Spyro recalled how the late Sultan housed, fed, and clothed him during his days of little beginning.

Spyro said he would forever be grateful to the late ‘Jagabantis’ crooner for his mentorship, stressing that his success story cannot be complete without him.

He also recalled how he had always told Sound Sultan that he would make him proud and expressed regrets that he was not alive to witness his success.

He wrote, “I miss you mentor…I cannot count my blessings without you. Today thoughts of how you fed me, clothed and accepted me when nobody did, came rushing back.

“I remember a night we were to go to an event and as usual I came so unkempt and fashion-less but while others laughed at me, you went up to your room and brought your cloth down for me to wear.

“I wish you were here to see all that is happening. I remember how I would always tell you I would make you proud and it’s sad you ain’t here now.

“Thank you for all you taught me and did for me. Till we meet again, rest in power Sound Sultan.”