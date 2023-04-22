Inter Milan Describe Lukaku As Victim Who Was Punished After Racial Attack

Italian Serie A side Inter Milan have described Romelu Lukaku as a victim of racism that was punished for being racially abused.

The Italian Serie A giants said this in a statement on Friday after Lukaku was banned from participating in the return leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals at the San Siro on Wednesday, April 26.

Lukaku was banned from playing the game against Juventus after receiving two yellow cards in the first leg of the tie in Turin. The second yellow card came after he decided to celebrate his equalizing goal in front of Juventus fans in the game that ended in a 1-1 draw.

While standing in front of the opponent’s supporters, the Belgian striker placed his finger on his lips like he was telling them to “shut up” which sparked uproar among the spectators.

Lukaku’s mode of celebration was said to be a reaction to the fans who reportedly made racial chants against him.

Afterward, Lukaku was given a red card, and the side of the stand where the racial chants were heard in Juventus stadium was banned from hosting spectators.

Juventus appealed the decision and succeeded in overturning it but Inter Milan were not able to overturn Lukaku’s ban.

After the failed appeal, Inter Milan said they were saddened that Lukaku who was the victim of the racial attack “has become the only guilty party”.

The ban is not expected to stop Lukaku from participating in the Italian Serie A match between Inter Milan and Empoli on Sunday. The match will kicks off at 11:30.