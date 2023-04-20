Peter Obi Doesn’t Like Northerners, If He Runs 1000 Times, We Will Reject Him 1000 Times – Bashir Ahmad

The special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communications, Bashir Ahmad has accused the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi of habouring hatred for the North.

According to Ahmad, Obi has demonstrated this fact on several occasions including when he was the Governor of Anambra State.

The presidential media aide added that because of this, no matter the number of times Obi contests for the presidency, the North will always reject him because he has shown clearly that he doesn’t like northerners.

According to him, even if Obi contests 1000 times, they will also reject him 1ooo times.

Ahmad wrote this in a Twitter post on Thursday in reaction to the news article published by an online platform with the headline “North will never vote for Peter Obi because we don’t like him: Bashir Ahmad .”

Ahmad in his reaction not only confirmed what was credited to him in the publication but also said says northerners dislike Mr Obi and will always work against his presidential ambition.

He wrote: “Yep. It’s undeniable Mr. Obi doesn’t like us. He never misses an opportunity to show that, during his time as a governor, when he was contesting and now as the former presidential candidate; so we are only reciprocating, and if he runs 1000 times, we will reject him 1000 times.”