Angry Mob Kills Tricycle Rider For Stabbing Passenger To Death (Photo)

An angry mob has killed a tricycle operator in the Okaka area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, after he allegedly stabbed a passenger to death over N50 dispute.

The incident occurred at the Saptex junction of the Mbiama–Yenagoa road around 5 pm Wednesday, causing gridlock and panic in the area as people ran helter-skelter when the mob moved towards the Amarata axis.

It was gathered that a tricycle rider, a Northerner, reportedly stabbed the young man over 50 Naira dispute in his lower abdomen and tried to flee but was caught by the mob when they discovered that the victim had died.

The tricycle rider was beaten to death and set his body on fire. The mob also burned down the tricycle of some northerners in the community.

Reacting to the incident in a statement, the Police command’s spokesman, Asinim Butswat, condemned the tricycle operator’s actions and called on the community to remain calm.

He said the command had deployed an anti-riot squad to restore calm as youths were mobilizing to attack Northerners in the state capital.