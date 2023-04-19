Why President Buhari Did Not Intervene In Adamawa Election Drama – FG

The Federal Government (FG) on Wednesday revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari did not intervene in the controversy around the governorship election in Adamawa State.

According to FG, the President did not intervene because the issue was what the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) could handle.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while addressing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council, (FEC) meeting.

Mohammed further stated that the 2023 general elections in Nigeria were the most transparent and rancour-free elections.

The minister claimed that this is because of the introduction of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

He further stated that President Buhari did not use security to rig elections in favour of the ruling party.

Speaking on President Buhari not acting on the alleged misconduct of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa Ari, who announced the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Aisha Binani as the governor-elect while collations were ongoing, Mohammed said INEC Chairman could handle the issue.

He said, “I don’t think this government has ever intervened in the way the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, conducts elections.

“So there was no need for us to intervene. It was entirely an INEC and INEC handled it.

“The Chairman of INEC is in charge of all employees of INEC and he is handling it, so what do you want the government to do?”

Mohammed when informed that INEC had written a petition to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to inform Buhari of Ari’s action, he maintained that the INEC Chairman is capable of handling the matter.