UK Detention: I Will Never Break Any Law Deliberately – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, said he has never infringed on any law in his life.

Naija News reports that Obi’s comment comes weeks after his reported detention at Heathrow Airport in London by the UK Immigration Service over a case of impersonation.

According to the Obi-Datti media office, the LP flagbearer was detained after being accosted by an immigration officer who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside.

Taking to his verified Twitter account on Tuesday, the former Anambra Governor said he has lived all his life in the most law-abiding manner, and he will “never knowingly break any law.”

Obi said that even though humans are bound to make mistakes, he is not afraid of the lies and propaganda against his person.

He wrote: “There may be more mud-slinging from those who are against the emergence of the New Nigeria but, I would never be deterred by the obstacles along the way to victory. I have always lived my life in the most law-abiding manner.

“Sometimes as humans, we make mistakes but, I will never knowingly break any law. I am therefore not afraid of the lies and propaganda against my person. They are part of the journey to a New Nigeria.”