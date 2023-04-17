Why I Will Choose Sheggz Over N100 Million – BBNaija Star, Bella

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ Housemate, Bella Okagbue, has disclosed why she would choose her boyfriend and colleague, Sheggs, over N100 million.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known while the duo was responding to some questions about their relationship.

Speaking on his past relationship before the BBNaija show, Sheggs said he was in a romantic relationship before the show.

He also questioned Bella if she would leave him for 100 million Naira, and she responded by saying everything is not all about money

She said: “I’m not all about money. I really love you; I love how you love me. Money is not everything”

Phyna Was There For Me When I Cried Myself To Sleep Every Night

Meanwhile, Bella Okagbue has opened up on the reason for her newly found friendship with the winner of the show Phyna.

Naija News recalls that while in the house, the duo were often at each other’s throat, hence a lot of netizens were shocked when they became close friends after leaving the house.

Speaking on the budding friendship during an interview with E-splash, Bella gave a detailed account of how it all began.

Bella stated that she got to know Phyna better during their last week in the house and following their exit, they were in the same hotel which strengthened their bond.

According to her, Phyna was there when she needed someone the most, consoled her when she cried and was there for her when she was sad and down.

She concluded by describing Phyna as a best friend.