Adamawa Election: Timi Frank Reacts To Declaration Of Binani As Governor-Elect

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timi Frank, has reacted to the declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Dahiru Binani, as the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State.

Naija News reported that the state Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, on Sunday declared Binani as the winner of the governorship election.

Yunusa announced this while collation of the Saturday’s supplementary poll had not been concluded and usurping state returning officer, Professor Mohammed Mele.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), however, overruled Yunusa’s declaration and suspended the collation of results, and summoned the REC to Abuja.

In a statement on Monday, Frank described the illegal declaration of Binani as governor-elect as a coup against democracy and an affront to the Electoral Act 2022.

He stated that the action of the Adamawa REC shows that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been greatly compromised under its National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Frank noted that the result of Sunday’s action by the REC should be condemned by all peace-loving Nigerians, especially the Adamawa people.

He advised the people of Adamawa to be very vigilant and frustrate the efforts of the ruling APC to steal their mandate.

The statement reads: “The haphazard declarations of election results and display of absolute unpreparedness suggest that only an internal coup d’etat perpetrated by fascist elements of the ruling party planted as INEC officials are responsible for the many disenchantments experienced in the 2023 general elections.

“This broad daylight robbery of the people’s will, orchestrated over and over again by the electoral umpire without recourse to its own rules and guidelines only confirms that the commission has set itself as a conduit for perpetrating electoral fraud.”