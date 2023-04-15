‘I Gave Devil A Punch Right Back In His Face’ – Queen Naomi Celebrates 30th Birthday

Queen Naomi Silekunola, the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has shared adorable photos to mark her 30th birthday as she reminisces on the past 29 years of her life.

Naija News reports that Silekunola in a post via Instagram said the journey of her life has been beautiful and she has been faced with several life challenges.

The former Queen said with the grace of God, she gave the devil a punch right back in the face adding the past years are preparation for the new age and the future.

She wrote: “My 30th birthday in praise of God. The journey here has been beautiful,I can’t believe it’s three decades already. Yaweh has been faithful.

“Three decades didn’t happen without life testing me but with the grace of God so amazing,I gave the devil a punch right back in his face isn’t that grace? Now that I am are on the 3rd floor.

“I count my 30th birthday as very significant, following in the footsteps of the one whose life was lived for others.A life of utmost sacrifice.

“So, I count all that I have done before now; the past 29 years of my life as preparation towards now and the future.

“Therefore, this new season would be a life of benevolence in the service of humanity far more than before, as I also continue the journey of self-improvement in all the facets of my life.

“Finally, my dearest family,ardent followers and fans, the lord most high is about to blow our minds.It is going to be nothing like we have ever experienced before.Hear this , “God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved: God shall help her, and that right early”. (Psalm 46:5 KJV)”