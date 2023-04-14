Supplementary Poll: Afam Ogene Is Committed To My Philosophy – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has said the party’s House of Representatives candidate in Saturday’s supplementary election in Ogbaru, Anambra State, Victor Afam Ogene, is committed to his philosophy of building the country.

Recall that Ogene was also leading other candidates in the Ogbaru Federal Constituency election before it was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

Speaking during a roadshow campaign tour of the wards in the Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Obi appealed to his supporters in the area to vote for Ogene in Saturday’s supplementary election.

The former Governor of Anambra stated that Ogene is a good candidate, who is humble, loyal, and honest, and would ensure that the development of Ogbaru was not neglected.

Obi, who was accompanied by Anambra Senator-elect, Tony Nwoye, and Oseloka Obaze, told the people that Ogene is committed to his philosophy of building a new Nigeria.

He said: “I am here to beg you to vote for us, vote for Labour Party, vote for Afam Ogene, we will support him, and, he will rebuild here (Ogbaru).

“Remember that I built all these roads here when I was governor, if you vote for us in this Saturday’s re-run election, we will come back to thank you; Afam Ogene will develop here.”

Naija News reports that Ogene was a member of the House of Representatives who represented Ogbaru from 2011 to 2015.