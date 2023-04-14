Rebelling Against Tinubu Will Lead To Hindrance In Governance – Coalition Of Lawmakers Warn Nigerians

A coalition, Joint Task – 10th Assembly has warned Nigerians that rebelling against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu would serve as a hindrance in delivering his mandate to Nigerians.

The coalition vowed to respect the decision of the majority party in the House of Representatives.

The group which has about 283 members-elect from all the major political parties is made up of returning and new members-elect from all political parties.

Speaking via a statement by its chairman and co-chairman, Usman Bello Kumo and Kingsley Chinda, the coalition stated that it’s members are in agreement with the decision of All Progressives Congress on zoning.

Their statement reads partly: “We are aware of the theatrics in the 8th National Assembly. But Nigerians want to see good governance and not grandstanding. Rebellion will deny the incoming Tinubu administration the opportunity to deliver on its mandate and the high expectations from Nigerians, especially under the current ethnic and religious tension in the country.”

Bola Tinubu Named Among World’s Most Influential People

Meanwhile, Time Magazine has named President-elect Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as one of the world’s most influential people of 2023, following the outcome of the general elections in Nigeria as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The media company located in the United States Of America disclosed this on Thursday placing Tinubu in the category of influential “leaders” alongside US President, Joe Biden.

According to TIME, Tinubu spent about 20 years preparing to be Nigeria’s president.

“Winning an election in Africa’s most populous country is no easy feat. But Nigeria’s newly elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had nearly two decades to prepare. Called Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” by his supporters, the now 71-year-old ran in a presidential election for the first time this March. His campaign slogan, “It’s my turn,” was a nod to his role as a longtime political power broker. Tinubu helped restore the country’s democracy in 1999 after fighting military rule and then served two consecutive terms as governor of Lagos,” TIME stated.

Time added that the election that produced Tinubu is being challenged in court over alleged vote rigging but advised him to lead the nation forward.

“But Tinubu’s win with the ruling All Progressives Congress Party came in a fraught election and by a slim margin over Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. It was the first time Nigerian voters contended with a third-party candidate, and many discontented young Nigerians yearning for change pinned their hopes on Obi. Marred by allegations of intimidation and vote rigging, the outcome of the ballot is being challenged in court

“Tinubu now faces a litany of crises in a fractured nation, including deep-rooted corruption, religious insurgencies, and shortages of cash, fuel, and power in a crumbling economy. But the President-elect seems aware of his inheritance: “[Nigeria] is one country and we must build it together,” he said in his acceptance speech,” TIME wrote.