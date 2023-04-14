Full List: Tinubu, Biden, Messi, Musk, Others Make 100 Most Influential People Of 2023

Time Magazine on Thursday named President-elect Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as one of the world’s most influential people of 2023, following the outcome of the general elections in Nigeria.

There are only 96 names ranked, not 100, something that may be expanded in the future.

“From pioneers of technology, political leaders and titans of industry all the way through to artists, innovators and influencers, these are the most influential people of 2023,” explained the magazine.

According to TIME, Tinubu spent about 20 years preparing to be Nigeria’s president.

“Winning an election in Africa’s most populous country is no easy feat. But Nigeria’s newly elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had nearly two decades to prepare. Called Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” by his supporters, the now 71-year-old ran in a presidential election for the first time this March. His campaign slogan, “It’s my turn,” was a nod to his role as a longtime political power broker. Tinubu helped restore the country’s democracy in 1999 after fighting military rule and then served two consecutive terms as governor of Lagos,” TIME stated.

Time added that the election that produced Tinubu is being challenged in court over alleged vote rigging but advised him to lead the nation forward.

“But Tinubu’s win with the ruling All Progressives Congress Party came in a fraught election and by a slim margin over Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. It was the first time Nigerian voters contended with a third-party candidate, and many discontented young Nigerians yearning for change pinned their hopes on Obi. Marred by allegations of intimidation and vote rigging, the outcome of the ballot is being challenged in court.

“Tinubu now faces a litany of crises in a fractured nation, including deep-rooted corruption, religious insurgencies, and shortages of cash, fuel, and power in a crumbling economy. But the President-elect seems aware of his inheritance: “[Nigeria] is one country and we must build it together,” he said in his acceptance speech,” TIME wrote.

Others on the list include US President Joe Biden, presidents Lula da Silva (Brazil), Gustavo Petro (Colombia); Argentine footballer Lionel Messi; Chilean actor Pedro Pascal; Mexican actress Salma Hayek; Dominican-American actress Zoe Saldana; and Mexican activist Maria Herrera Magdaleno.

