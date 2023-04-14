Nigeria News
Full List: Tinubu, Biden, Messi, Musk, Others Make 100 Most Influential People Of 2023
Time Magazine on Thursday named President-elect Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as one of the world’s most influential people of 2023, following the outcome of the general elections in Nigeria.
There are only 96 names ranked, not 100, something that may be expanded in the future.
“From pioneers of technology, political leaders and titans of industry all the way through to artists, innovators and influencers, these are the most influential people of 2023,” explained the magazine.
According to TIME, Tinubu spent about 20 years preparing to be Nigeria’s president.
“Winning an election in Africa’s most populous country is no easy feat. But Nigeria’s newly elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had nearly two decades to prepare. Called Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” by his supporters, the now 71-year-old ran in a presidential election for the first time this March. His campaign slogan, “It’s my turn,” was a nod to his role as a longtime political power broker. Tinubu helped restore the country’s democracy in 1999 after fighting military rule and then served two consecutive terms as governor of Lagos,” TIME stated.
Time added that the election that produced Tinubu is being challenged in court over alleged vote rigging but advised him to lead the nation forward.
“But Tinubu’s win with the ruling All Progressives Congress Party came in a fraught election and by a slim margin over Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. It was the first time Nigerian voters contended with a third-party candidate, and many discontented young Nigerians yearning for change pinned their hopes on Obi. Marred by allegations of intimidation and vote rigging, the outcome of the ballot is being challenged in court.
“Tinubu now faces a litany of crises in a fractured nation, including deep-rooted corruption, religious insurgencies, and shortages of cash, fuel, and power in a crumbling economy. But the President-elect seems aware of his inheritance: “[Nigeria] is one country and we must build it together,” he said in his acceptance speech,” TIME wrote.
Others on the list include US President Joe Biden, presidents Lula da Silva (Brazil), Gustavo Petro (Colombia); Argentine footballer Lionel Messi; Chilean actor Pedro Pascal; Mexican actress Salma Hayek; Dominican-American actress Zoe Saldana; and Mexican activist Maria Herrera Magdaleno.
The 100 most influential people of 2023
Michael B. Jordan
Drew Barrymore
Ali Wong
Austin Butler
Aubrey Plaza
Rian Johnson
Salma Hayek Pinault
Zoe Saldaña
Judy Blume
Colin Farrell
Lea Michele
Simone Leigh
Wolfgang Tillmans
Suzan-Lori Parks
Neil Gaiman
Shervin Hajipour
El Anatsui
Colleen Hoover
Steve Lacy
Jennifer Coolidge
Ke Huy Quan
Sara Mardini and Yusra Mardini
Shah Rukh Khan
Pedro Pascal
Brittney Griner
King Charles
Salman Rushdie
RowVaughn Wells
Tracie D. Hall
Peng Lifa
Shannon Watts
Haluk Levent
Imara Jones
Yvon Chouinard
Doja Cat
Mikaela Shiffrin
Bella Hadid
Sam Altman
Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi
Thom Browne
S.S. Rajamouli
MrBeast
Elizabeth Maruma Mrema
Britney Schmidt and Peter Davis
Sam Rivera
Robin Zeng
Edward Reynolds
Margaret Mitchell
Olena Zelenska
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Hakeem Jeffries
Evan Gershkovich
Janet Yellen
Sherry Rehman
Mitch McConnell
Anthony Albanese
Margrethe Vestager
Joe Biden
Samuel Alito
Gustavo Petro
Gina Raimondo
Oleksandra Matviichuk
Fumio Kishida
Cindy McCain
María Herrera Magdaleno
Olaf Scholz
Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Min Aung Hlaing
Angela Bassett
Laurene Powell Jobs
Lionel Messi
Padma Lakshmi
Johan Rockstrom
Beyoncé
Patrick Mahomes II
Elon Musk
Gina Prince-Bythewood
Karen Lynch
Shou Zi Chew
Ozlem Tureci and Ugur Sahin
Deborah Lipstadt
Bob Iger
Sarah Kate Ellis
Kylian Mbappé
Natasha Lyonne
Monica Simpson
Nathan Fielder
Wanjira Mathai
Hidetaka Miyazaki
Jerrod Carmichael
Catherine Coleman Flowers
Sean Sherman
Iga Swiatek
Kate Orff
Dimie Ogoina
Andrea Kritcher