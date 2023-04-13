Sam Omatseye Under Attack Over Fake Photo Of Tinubu With Buhari In Mecca

Journalist Sam Omatseye has come under heavy criticism for sharing an old photo of President Muhammadu Buhari and President-Elect Bola Tinubu together and claiming it was taken on Wednesday.

Omatseye posted the photo on Twitter with the caption, “Asiwaju Tinubu. President-elect and President Buhari at Mecca, Saudi Arabia today, April 12, 2023.”

However, Netizens after discovering the photo was taken in 2019 when Buhari broke Ramadan fast with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja slammed the veteran journalist for misinformation and deceit.

See post and reactions below;

PO GrassROOTM wrote, ‘Sam Omatseye, caught trying to deceive Nigerians with a 2019 picture of Tinubu having lunch with Buhari in Mecca yesterday. Whereby, that picture was 2022 taken by Buhari and Tinubu in Aso Rock breaking of Ramadan fast in Abuja. APC is a criminal organization with massive lies.’

Spotlight_Abby wrote, ‘Sam Omatseye, caught pants down trying to pass off a 2019 picture as if Tinubu had lunch with Buhari in Mecca yesterday. I think they want to keep obidients talking & commenting about this. Pls shun their pages even if someone brings them to your TL. Focus on PO & say NO to BAT.’

General_Oluchi wrote, ‘Look at Sam Omatseye, the funeral director and gatekeeper of journalism putting his best foot forward—with lies! Yes, Sam is an undertaker by night too!’

@Oserume1 wrote, ‘Sam Omatseye you are not wise… Old shameless lying clown’

@Allezamani wrote, ‘This is SAM OMATSEYE a supposed veteran journalist tweeting an old picture of 2019 as a current photo speaks of Tinubu and Buhari as April 12th 2023, is this how APC plan to rule Nigeria again? How did any sane person support any candidate from this party as their President?’

JackObinyan wrote, ‘When a mandate is stolen, the coconspirators of the theft become desperate in their quest for validation.Sam Omatseye caught in the act; trying to pass 2019 photograph for 2023.’

Omatseye, a columnist at The Nation, in 2022 wrote a controversial article titled ‘Obi-tuary’ where he alleged that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi was riding on the Biafran agenda to push himself as a southern candidate.