Nigerians React To UK Detaining Peter Obi Over Impersonation

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the detainment of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi , by immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London on April 7, 2023.

Naija News reports that the LP Party Presidential Campaign Council (LPPCC) in a statement on Wednesday signed by the Head of Obi-Datti Media, Diran Onifade, said the former Governor of Anambra State was wrongly detained over offences allegedly committed by an impostor who is still at large.

The statement also stated that the impostor of Obi may commit various crimes that would lead to the arrest of the LP flagbearer in the United Kingdom for duplication.

Reacting to the development, Nigerians condemned the impersonation of the former Anambra governor, noting that who ever was behind such hideous act was doing a great disservice to Nigeria and the Nigerian people.

Some of the reactions below;

Same | Top Tier Consultant wrote, ”They think UK immigration is like Nigerian immigration. Whosoever conceived the idea of impersonating @PeterObi is doing themselves a disservice. If you’re the impersonator, your days are numbered. Identity theft is a serious offence, and I know NCA, Europol, and Interpol will fish you asap. If this attack on Peter Obi is state-sponsored, it is game over for the current administration.”

Jasper Aniet Louis wrote, ”The immigration officers are just doing their Job. But thank God they didn’t find any negative.We should have it at the back of our mind that our Principal is not above the law and can’t engage in anything that will bring down his reputation. May Peter Obi Succeed.”

Don Clinton wrote, ‘‘We sincerely apologize to the general public for this very act of nuisance. The poster is one of our psychiatric patients who escaped last night. We urge the public to go about your various business as everything is under control. Thanks for your understanding…God bless you.”

Sun wrote, ”I love the part of the report that described how Nigeria at the airport raised their voices and voiced their concerns. Nobody did so for Ekweremadu. The love is overwhelming.”

Mac Tony wrote, ”Everything travail he is experiencing will be for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians. Peter Obi will succeed. UK immigration will now see reasons to track his impersonators and bring them to book. Peter Obi’s journey will be turbulent but he will surely get to his destination Amen.”

Dsupremo1 wrote, ”When the hand of GOD is rested on a Man’s shoulder the message is as good as saying no weapon formed against him shall prosper, yes they will arise but He shall overcome them all.”

Moses Okoye wrote, ‘‘How many times has Tinubu with his money laundering and drug cases questioned in the UK?this is a pointer to we Nigerians that the British government is part of Nigeria’s problems.they always turn blind eyes on the atrocities being committed in Nigeria for your own selfish gains.”