Peak Milk Deletes Controversial Easter Advert, Apologises To CAN, Christians

The management of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, makers of Peak Milk, has apologised to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Christians over it’s offensive Easter advert.

In a letter to the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh dated April 10 2023, titled, “Apology for the Good Friday social media post by the Peak Brand”, the Executive Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc (Corporate Affairs), Ore Famurewa, expressed regret for using the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote their product on Good Friday, saying the social media’ advertisement has been withdrawn.

WAMCO management acknowledged the sensitivity of the social media post “considering the sobriety of the season.”

The organisation said it was neither intended to make light of the significance of the season nor to inordinately exploit the unmatched sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“We hereby restate our commitment to our unwavering mission of nurturing Nigeria while maintaining the respect of all religious laws, tenets and guidelines.

“Once again, please accept our deepest apology and pledge to prevent a reoccurrence of such in the future. Do accept the assurances of my esteemed regards”, Famurewa said.

Naija News recalls that CAN had in a statement its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, described the advertisement as “insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable.”

He asked the company to retract the advert, tender an apology to Christians, or face legal action and boycott of their products.

Daramola stated that it is disappointing to see FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC disrespect the Christian faith for its profit.

He recalled a similar incident in the past when Sterling Bank Plc used crucifixion imagery to promote its product, stating that it condemned it then and now.

He further warned all companies and organizations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products.