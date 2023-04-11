Buhari Arives Madinah For Official Visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

Naija News had earlier reported that Buhari would be in the Middle-East country for an eight-day official visit.

Buhari’s visit to Saudi Arabia will be his’s last trip to the Kingdom as President.

The presidential aircraft conveying Buhari and some of his aides departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at 9:10 a.m. on Monday.

The aircraft landed at Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport Madinah around 17:00 local time.

While in Madinah, the president would be observing the five daily prayers as well as the Taraweeh prayer at the Masjid Nabawi before departing for Makkah via Jeddah, late on Wednesday, for the lesser pilgrimage.

The spokesman of the President, Garba Shehu in a statement released on Monday said his principal would be in the country from April 11 to 19.