Peter Obi Vs Tinubu: ‘Obidients’ Are Mentally Weak – Keyamo

The Chief Spokesman for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has said ‘Obidients’, the supporters of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are mentally weak.

In a post via his Twitter account on Monday, Keyamo said Obidients threw all sorts of trash and insults at the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and other candidates, during the campaigns.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment stated that the All Progressives Congres (APC) took all the insults with equanimity and responded to all such jabs.

He added that Obi supporters made memes, skits, and caricatured the images of opponents and had fun until their candidate lost the presidential election on February 25.

Keyamo asserted that now that the heat has turned on them and their candidate in the last few days or weeks, they have obviously cracked with many losing their heads.

The minister added that Obi supporters are cursing and swearing at every perceived enemy as a result of the avalanche of criticisms from unlikely quarters in the last few days.

He, however, urged the reasonable ones who are patriots amongst the Obi supporters to quickly exit that ignoble bubble and join hands with the incoming administration to move this country forward.

He wrote: “It is evident that the so-called Obidients are MENTALLY WEAK. They threw all sorts of trash at other candidates, including ours, during the campaigns and we took it with equanimity and responded to all such jabs.

“They made memes, skits and caricatured the images of opponents and had fun until the reality check of Feb. 25th. But now that the heat has turned on them and their ‘hero’ in the last few days or weeks, they have obviously cracked with many losing their heads.

“Just one audio sent them into a pitiful tailspin with close aides confirming and denying the audio all at the same time like a ragtag army.

“And with the avalanche of criticisms from unlikely quarters in the last few days, they have completely lost it. They are cursing and swearing at every perceived enemy and are beginning to sound forlorn. It is evidence of a weak mentality.

“But I have good news for them: it is time for the reasonable ones who are patriots amongst them to quickly exit that ignoble bubble and join hands with the in-coming administration to move this country forward. Anything short of that would be tantamount to continuously ‘living in bondage!”