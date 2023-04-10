Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 10th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 10th April 2023.

The PUNCH: Oil marketers have written to the Federal Government over their proposal to build about 30,000 gas stations to cushion the effects of the proposed subsidy removal on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol. Nigerians are currently counting down to the June 2023 projected date for subsidy removal, as the call for palliatives to ameliorate the impact of the halt in subsidy is gaining momentum.

The Guardian: Some days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) tweaked the Health Workforce Support and Safeguard list, the United Kingdom has also revised its policy on recruitment of health workers from overseas. The code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel in England, recently updated, has Nigeria returned to the red list countries, which means, “no active recruitment is permitted”.

Vanguard: Five days before the April 15 supplementary polls, opposition parties and candidates, weekend, intensified moves to get the upper hand in the elections and whittle down the strength of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 10th National Assembly.

This Day: A torrent of tributes poured in from prominent Nigerians in honour of one of Nigeria’s foremost legal mights, a former president of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) 1984-1985, former High Commissioners to the United Kingdom, one time judge at the International Court of Justice at the Hague, and erstwhile Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, who passed on yesterday at the age of 89. He was immediately buried in Abeokuta in line with Islamic rites.

The Nation: Governors have come under more pressure over how they spend security votes. The Federal Government has barred state and local governments from operating security votes with commercial banks.

Daily Trust: No fewer than 385 people have died and 416 have sustained injuries as a result of auto crashes in the past three months, Daily Trust findings revealed. The casualty figure was based on reported cases of road accidents from January to March this year, as published by this newspaper

