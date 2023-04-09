JAMB Fixes April 18 For Rescheduled Mock Exam, Revises 2023 UTME Timetable

The mock examination has been rescheduled by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for Tuesday, 18th April 2023.

JAMB also brought forward the conduct of its 2023 UTME which was earlier fixed for Saturday, 29th April 2023, to Tuesday, 25th April.

The spokesperson of JAMB, Fabian Benjamin revealed this in a statement released to journalists on Sunday.

According to Benjamin, the results of the candidates who successfully took the mock examination on 30th March 2023, have been released.

The 2023 Mock-UTME was conducted on Thursday, 30th March 2023, in 725 centres across the country.

However, there were technical hitches in some centres which hindered some candidates from writing the exam.

The Board’s mock examination was designed for the purpose of testing its preparedness and that of its partners for the UTME as well as give prospective candidates the opportunity to have hands-on experience of the CBT test environment.

Benjamin said the mock exam was rescheduled in order to give those candidates, who were unable to sit the examination owing to no fault of theirs, the opportunity to take the examination.

He said, “Similarly, candidates who were present and screened for the examination but could not sit the examination have been rescheduled to retake the mock examination on Tuesday, 18th April 2023.”

He also explained that the adjustment in the date of the UTME is to accommodate some other major and critical national assignments saying, by so doing, the Board hopes that no citizen would be denied the opportunity of exercising their civic responsibilities.

Benjamin added, “It should be noted that the Board does not have the liberty of shifting forward its examination as other public examinations are billed to commence their exercises in the early part of May 2023. Yet another factor is the need to accommodate those institutions with stable academic calendars to resume as scheduled.”