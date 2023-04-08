‘Present Nigeria To God In Prayers’ – Peter Obi Sends Easter Message To Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has tasked Christians to present the country to God in prayer as the Easter activities begin.

The former Anambra State Governor also urged Nigerians to use the commemoration of Good Friday for sober reflection on their lives on earth.

In a post via his verified Twitter handle on Friday, Obi reminded Christians that the way of the cross remains the way to victory.

He wrote, “The commemoration of Good Friday presents us the opportunity for sober reflections on our lives on earth. Today, we are reminded that the way of the cross is the way to victory. I urge our Christian brethren to present our nation to God in prayer. May God heal our land.”

Now That Elections Are Over, It Is Time To Show Interest In Nigeria – Peter Obi

Meanwhile, the LP flagbearer has said it is time to show interest in the country by continuing his philanthropic works.

Naija News reports that in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter account on Thursday, the former Governor of Anambra promised to continue his philanthropic gestures to schools and hospitals, which had to be put on hold due to the political campaigns.

Obi said with the 2023 elections over, his intervention in schools and hospitals was part of his efforts to invest in human capital development in the country and improve infrastructure in such public institutions.