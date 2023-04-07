Yunusa Reveals Target Of Labour Party Crisis

The spokesperson of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Council, Tanko Yususa has revealed the target of the crisis rocking the party.

According to Yususa, the crisis rocking the party’s leadership is not targeted at the embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure, but targeted at the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News had earlier reported that Police operatives on Thursday took over the National Headquarters of the LP located in the Utako district near the federal capital territory office.

The secretariat was sealed moments after seven members of the National Working Committee of the Party allegedly announced the National Vice-Chairman (South), Lamidi Bashir Apapa, as the acting chairman of the party.

Yunusa during an interview on Channels TV said the crisis in the party is orchestrated to frustrate the Obi, who is in court to challenge Bola Tinubu’s victory at the 25th February election.

He said, “We are at the point of struggling for the soul of Nigeria led by Peter Obi; we are now being meddled and manipulated within the party to challenge the leadership of the party who is at the front of this particular struggle and then leaving credence to other things. I am not alluding that they don’t have a document to prove against Julius Abure; this should be done within the party.

“I had made it clear that the target is beyond the party chairman; it is against our presidential candidate, Peter Obi.”