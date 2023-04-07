Tinubu vs Peter Obi: Reno Omokri Slams Chimamanda Over Letter To Biden

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has slammed popular novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, over his letter to United States President, Joe Biden.

Naija News earlier reported that Adichie had in an open letter on Thursday, urged Biden not to recognise the outcome of the February 25th presidential election.

The literary icon also appealed to the US leader not to accept Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Nigeria’s President-elect.

Adichie stated that the presidential election was imperiled not by technical shortcomings but by deliberate manipulation, adding that the exercise was marred by violence.

She added that by congratulating Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, President Biden will tarnish America’s self-proclaimed commitment to democracy.

But in a tweet via his Twitter account on Thursday, Omokri asked Biden not to take whatever Adichie told him seriously because she is partisan and supported the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The former presidential aide added that the novelist would not be objective in her assessment of the 2023 presidential election as a result of her bias.

He wrote: “I hope @TheAtlantic know that Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is not some unbiased concerned Nigerian? She endorsed Peter Obi, and called him “my President” before the election. She is partisan. @JoeBiden and the @StateDept would be wise to take her OpEd with a pinch of salt!”