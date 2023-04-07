Phyna Exposes The Person Who Tried To Take Her Life Using Poison

Winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ Edition, Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has exposed her chef who continuously fed her poison to kill her.

Recall, the reality star, Phyna had opened up about being poisoned after lamenting about the overwhelming hatred against her since she left the reality show.

The hype princess questioned the motive behind those who were responsible for the act, wondering why anyone will hate her so much to want her dead.

Speaking about the experience in a new interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa, Phyna revealed that her cook was the person behind the continuous lacing of food poisoning.

According to her, she had been having stomach pains after she had her meal; and immediately started to feel a strange pain that drove her to start coughing out blood.

When she visited the doctor, after running various medical tests it was discovered that she was being poisoned.

Phyna Tenders Public Apology

Meanwhile, Phyna, has tendered a public apology to her fans over her unruly behaviour since she gained fame.

Naija News reports that Phyna, in a video shared on Instagram, said she has experienced many ups and down in the past six months of fame.

The reality TV star apologized to everyone she had offended and those who felt displeased with her loudness on social media, noting she is not proud of the last six months of experience.

According to her, she has undergone training on how to act appropriately, stressing that someone from her kind of background will need time to adjust to the lifestyle of fame.