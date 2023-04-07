Northern Youths Tackle FG Over Plan To Remove Fuel Subsidy

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has warned against the plan of the Federal Government to remove fuel subsidy.

In a statement in Kaduna on Thursday, the President of the Council, Isa Abubakar, expressed the group’s opposition to the proposed fuel subsidy removal in June.

The group stated that the potential impact of the proposed fuel subsidy removal on the already struggling economy and the Nigerian people will be dire, threatening that such a move would be resisted.

It also expressed fears that any palliative measures put in place to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal would be looted by corrupt individuals, just like the COVID-19 intervention funds.

Consequently, the group called on the Nigerian government to reconsider its decision to remove the subsidy, arguing that it would only lead to an increase in the cost of living for the average Nigerian, who is already struggling to make ends meet.

They also urged the government to focus on implementing policies that would create jobs and stimulate economic growth, warning that there would be severe political consequences for those who are conspiring to throw Nigerians into avoidable crisis.

The statement added: “We cannot afford to have another round of hardship inflicted on the Nigerian people, especially the youth who are already grappling with high unemployment rates and a lack of opportunities.

“They should remember how some powerful governors were humiliated in the recently concluded election and understand that power now rests on the thumbs of Nigerians. Nigerians won’t forget.

“The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria vowed to resist any attempt to remove the fuel subsidy and call on other youth organisations across the country to join in the fight to protect the interests of the Nigerian people.”