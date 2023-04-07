Bandits Abduct 80 Children In Zamfara

No fewer than 80 children between the ages of 12 and 17, were on Friday morning, abducted by bandits in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to BBC Hausa, the children were abducted around 8 am while fetching firewood in the bush.

The assailants reportedly invaded the location, surrounded the children, and marched them away into the forest.

Some parents who spoke with the aforementioned publication said the abductors are yet to contact them to make any demands regarding the kidnap.

Bandits’ activities have been on the increase in Zamfara state despite several government interventions to stem the criminal activity.

Bandits Storm Zamfara University Hostel, Kidnap Female Students

Meanwhile, two undergraduate female students have been reportedly kidnapped by bandits in Zamfara State.

It was gathered that the assailants stormed a female hostel of the Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, on Sunday and unsettled students living in the hostel buildings.

Naija News learnt that the bandits first approached the two civilian guards at the female varsity hostel in Sabon Gida village in Bungudu, and dispossessed them of their handsets before abducting two female students of the Microbiology Department of the university.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer in Zamfara, SP Muhammad Shehu, told Daily Trust that the police Tactical Team moved to the scene, but the hoodlums had already fled with the victims to an unknown location.

He said the Commissioner of Police had further deployed reinforcement to complement the ongoing rescue operation.