FCT Police Storm Churches, Other Areas Ahead Of Easter Celebrations

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has said that it has deployed its personnels and material resources across the nooks and crannies of the territory to ensure that residents enjoy the Easter celebration to its maximum.

The Command announced the development via a statement by its spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh.

According to Adeh, the deployment, which consists of all Intelligence and tactical assets at its disposal, cemented with inter-agency collaboration was born out of the need to curb security challenges rocking the nation’s capital.

She said the deployment “is characterized by strengthened police-community relationship towards intelligence gathering, visibility policing at all places of worship and every point of social gathering, stop and search duty, intelligence-led raids on black spots, highway and border patrol, aggressive vehicular/foot patrol, and surveillance, inter-agency collaboration and sundry.

“Consequent upon the above, the FCT Commissioner of Police AIG Sadiq Idris Abubakar, wishes to assure residents of the Territory of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that they have a safe and peaceful environment during the Easter celebration period and beyond”.

The Commissioner while speaking with senior officers from all units and formations of the Command on the Operation Order urged the personnel to officers to ensure that no stone is left unturned.