BBNaija Star Phyna Denies Dating Groovy

Winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ edition, Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has denied having any romantic affair with her colleague, Groovy.

Naija News recalls that Groovy and Phyna were an item during the reality TV show and their romantic relationship caused the rancor between her and Beauty.

Speaking during an interview with popular media personality, Toke Makinwa on her podcast, Phyna said she and Groovy never dated and the latter is aware.

According to her, they were just playing games in Biggie’s house and since the reality show has ended everything is on a new show.

She said: “We never dated Groovy, We were all playing a game, and he knows that. The game is over, and there is a new show now”

Phyna Tenders Public Apology

Meanwhile, Phyna, has tendered a public apology to her fans over her unruly behaviour since she gained fame.

Naija News reports that Phyna, in a video shared on Instagram, said she has experienced many ups and down in the past six months of fame.

The reality TV star apologized to everyone she had offended and those who felt displeased with her loudness on social media, noting she is not proud of the last six months of experience.

According to her, she has undergone training on how to act appropriately, stressing that someone from her kind of background will need time to adjust to the lifestyle of fame.