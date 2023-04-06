Abuja Residents Count Losses As Authority Begins Demolition Of Buildings

Residents of a community in Abuja were rendered homeless on Thursday following the commencement of structure demolition by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Naija News understands that the FCTA authority wrecked many buildings today in Daki Biyu, a suburb within the Jabi District area of Abuja, as part of the ongoing efforts of the government to restore the Abuja master plan that some property owners allegedly encroached on.

Residents could be seen in the photos below recovering leftovers of their properties as they expressed bitterness over the exercise.

See more photos below:

Meanwhile, the Abuja office of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed at least two shops for allegedly selling unregistered products to citizens.

It was gathered that the shops in the Zuba Central motor park and Utako main market were selling sexual enhancers harmful to human health.

NAFDAC disclosed that the unregistered products, “Hajiya Ayesha Snuff, AK47, Bulletproof, and Hajiya Aysha Maisanda,” contained aphrodisiacs.

NAFDAC Deputy Director, Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, Tamanuwa Baba, disclosed on Wednesday that the operation followed intelligence reports received about the shops.

He said: “The products are meant to boost sexual performance, and some were said to have been manufactured in Ghana.

“NAFDAC laboratory analysis indicates that these products contain a chemical substance called Pyridine which is potentially harmful to the human body.

“We found a lot of unregistered products in the two shops. We will begin immediate investigations.”

Baba said that the agency had apprehended the sales representative in the Zuba shop, pending when the shop owner returned from his journey.

He added: “We will contact the shop owner on where he is sourcing these products from, but from the label on the products, some of them were allegedly manufactured in Ghana.

“The sellers say that these products usually make them high, and some said they are used as an aphrodisiac.

“After the investigation, these products will be destroyed because we have not registered them.”

According to the NAFDAC official, the agency also discovered a similar set of products at Utako known as Kabo Investment Limited. He said that it was scary that some of the products have flooded the Nigerian market and that they are fast spreading because the agency conducted a similar operation in Sokoto where some of the products were removed from a shop.

“I can tell you that Pyridine which is the chemical that is contained in some of these products, can cause cancer, skin irritation and even lead to death,” Baba said.