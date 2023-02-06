Paul Adefarasin In Deep Sorrow Days After 60th Birthday Celebration As He Loses Mom

The Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin has announced the passing of his mother, Hilda Adefarasin.

Naija News reports that Hilda died peacefully on Sunday at age 98, weeks after the clergy joined the 60s club.

Announcing her death on Instagram, Pastor Paul thanked God for the life his mother lived while she was here saying: “We thank the Almighty God for the life of our mother, Mrs. Hilda Joanne Adefarasin (nee Petgrave), who passed unto glory peacefully in her home, on the evening of Sunday the 5th of February 2023, at the age of 98 years.

“She is survived by children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.”

He urged the public to allow his family grieve their loss, adding that venue for condolence visiting will be communicated in due time.

“As we reflect with gratitude over the illustrious life of service led by Mrs. Hilda Joanne Adefarasin as she parented her children, doted over her husband, and impacted generations and communities, we are reminded of her unwavering love for our LORD Jesus Christ.

“We covet your prayers and ask that you do allow us these initial days to grieve privately.

“Obsequies, venue for condolence visits & visiting hours will be announced soon.”