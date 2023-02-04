Ikpeazu’s Former Chief Of Staff Succeeds Ikonne As Abia PDP Governorship Candidate

The Abia State chapter of te Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected Chief Okey Ahiwe as the new governorship candidate for the party in the state on Saturday.

Naija News reports that the immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia emerged winner of the fresh primary election conducted to replace late Prof. Uche Ikonne.

It was gathered that out of the four aspirants that contested, Ahiwe emerged winner with 469 votes, out of 516 total votes cast, while Ude Oko Chukwu got 12 votes, Don Lulu also got 12 Votes, and Samson Orji polled 11 votes.

The Chairman of the PDP Primary Election Committee, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, announced the results as follows: Total vote cast 516, Chief Okey Ahiwe 469, Rt Hon Ude, Oko Chukwu 12 Votes, Don Lulu 12 Votes, Samson Orji 11.

Naija News recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had directed the PDP in the state to conduct a fresh primary election to replace Ikonne who died last month.

The commission directed that the election should be held within 14 days of Ikonni’s demise.

This platform reported last Sunday that the Abia State chapter of the PDP caucus held a meeting on and decided that Ikonne’s replacement would come from the Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area where the late Ikonne hailed from.

It was learnt that the party in a statement through the Abia PDP Vice Chairman, Elder Abraham Amah revealed that members of the State caucus after careful deliberations decided to zone the seat to the late Ikonne’s LGA.