Two Former SARS Officers Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Extra-Judicial Killing

Fresh information has emerged that two former members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery (SARS) Squad have been sentenced to death by hanging for extra-judicial killing.

Naija News understands that a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt convicted them and sentenced them to death by hanging on Friday.

Recall that five members of the SARS team identified as Samuel Chigbu, Shedrack Ibibo, Magus Awuri, Ogoligo, and Olisa Emeka were standing trial for killing Michael Akor and Michael Igwe, while in their custody for allegedly stealing recharge cards in Oyigbo, Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state in 2015.

It was however gathered that during the trial period, Samuel Chigbu and Ogoligo died in custody at the correctional centre in Port Harcourt, while Shedrack Ibibo, Magus Awuri, and Olisa Emeka continued with the trial.

This platform learnt that the trial judge, Justice M.O Opara, in her judgement on Friday found Shedrack Ibibo and Magus Awuri guilty of conspiracy to murder, but Olisa Emeka was acquitted.

It was premised on this that Justice Opara was sentenced to death by hanging Shedrack Ibibo and Magus Awuri.

Meanwhile, the state prosecution council told pressmen after the judgement that she was happy justice has been served.

She submitted that “The court found out that they actually were guilty of murdering the two deceased persons.

“The court discharged and acquitted Olisa Emeka based on the findings of the court because the prosecution did not prove his case concerning the last person.

“From the judgement, justice has been served to the family of the deceased and that makes me happy.

“It will serve as a deterrent hopefully to other police officers and also give some sort of closure to the families of the deceased persons.”

Similarly, Naija News also gathered that the mother to one of those murdered, who gave her name as Kathrine Akoro said the policemen would now experience a taste of their own medicine.

Akoro observed that “They killed my son, carried our property in 2011. My son said I should forgive them, let them go and bring those things they took.

“I said if you are carrying all those property, bring my son, I will be okay. I thank God He has fought for me. I am happy.

“They said that place is good for anybody that killed innocent souls, sending them by force to the grave. They have already tested it. The remaining one here today, they have tested it.”