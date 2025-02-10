Just In: Police Open Up On Return Of Dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dismissed reports about the return of the infamous Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), stressing that the Squad remains dissolved.

This was made known in a statement titled: ‘DISCLAIMER: SARS REMAINS DISSOLVED – FPRO’ to Naija News on Monday morning signed by Force PRO, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi.

He described reports of the return of the notorious group as rumours and misinformation.

According to the Police spokesperson, the Squad which was disbanded on the 11th of October 2020, remains dissolved.

Muyiwa urged Nigerians to verify the source of any information before accepting it as true.

He wrote: “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to debunk circulating rumors and misinformation speculating the return of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) with a reformed set of rules. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad which was disbanded on the 11th of October 2020, remains dissolved.

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is not back in operation. The recent information regarding SARS reformation and rules of engagement should be treated with caution. Nigerians are encouraged to verify the source of any information before accepting it as true.

“To ensure receiving accurate and reliable updates, citizens are advised to follow the official handles of the Nigeria Police Force on social media viz @PoliceNG on X, @ngpolice on Facebook, and @nigeriapoliceforce on Instagram. Your safety and awareness are paramount; stay informed and vigilant.”