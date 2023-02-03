Massive Crowd As Peter Obi Takes To Street Of Aba To Campaign (Video)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi, has taken to the streets of Aba to canverse for votes ahead of the forthcoming election which is set to hold later this month.

The former governor who had earlier been in Sokoto for his rally was received by a mammoth crowd on the busy streets of Aba.

Obi during his visit to Enyimba city told the people that he was the most qualified to rule the country.

He further promised an industrial revolution, saying it was time to use their vote for those who will build a strong commercial hub for the state.

Some supporters of the former Anambra Governor were also seen jogging and trailing along the LP candidate convoy while chanting “Give us Obi hold your money” during his speech.

See photos and videos below:

Meanwhile, the Abia State Chairman of the Labour Party, Ceekay Igara, put the venues of the townhall meetings at Aba Sports Club, and International Conference Centre Umuahia, respectively.

Obi, according to the release, will, after his engagement with the Aba business community, also consult with traditional rulers in Abia before proceeding for the town hall meeting at the International Conference Centre Umuahia.

The statement reads in part: “The Leadership and Membership of our great party ( Labour Party), heartily welcome our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency,Mr Peter Obi and wife; his Vice and wife; our indefatigable National Chairman, Barr Julius Abure; the Labour Party National Working Committee members; the Presidential Campaign Coordinator and his team to a one day Presidential Campaign Rally in Abia State, on Friday February 3.

” Our presidential candidate will hold Town Hall Meeting with the Aba Business Community at Aba Sports Club by 10.30am. Afterwards, he will proceed on a motor cade to Umuahia through major roads in Aba.

” By 12: 00pm, he will pay courtesy visit to Abia State Traditional Rulers Council at the State Council Headquarters, Umuahia. Then by 1:00pm, he will hold Town Hall Meeting at the International Conference Center Umuahia .

“We, therefore, call on our candidates, leaders and members of our great party, Obi-Datti Support groups and ALL Abians to come out en mass, let’s show truly that Abia state is completely Obident.”