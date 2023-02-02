We Have Bought Weapons With New Notes – Terrorist Leader

A notorious terrorist leader, Kachalla Balleri has condemned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the scarcity of the new naira notes.

According to Balleri, the policies of the apex bank are working against the poor, whom he said are living from hand to mouth.

Despite the scarcity of the new naira notes, Balleri claimed that he has purchased weapons with new notes.

According to Daily Trust, the terrorist leader in a video flaunted the newly redesigned naira notes.

This video is coming weeks after the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele claimed that the policy was targeted at minimizing terrorism and kidnapping in Nigeria.

Ballari further stated that some poor Nigerians have not laid their hands on the new notes.

He said, “Tribalism will not solve Nigeria’s problem. Only justice will solve the problems. The poor don’t know what naira redesign means. Some of them don’t have N10,000. They live from hand to mouth. But for those who have millions; it’s their own cup of tea. Many of those poor have not laid their hands on the new notes. But those considered terrorists have them in bulk.

“We have bought weapons with new notes so that we can fight them. Now we are waiting to hear what they will say next. We are doing what we are doing for the sake of God and the poor we are living together, not the government. We have no problem with whosoever wishes to relate well with us.”