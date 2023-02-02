Two Confirmed Dead In Collapsed Abuja Building, More Than 50 Feared Trapped

The Director of Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA), Muktar Galadima has confirmed that two persons have died from a collapsed building in Abuja.

Naija News earlier reported that more than 50 people might be trapped in a two-story building that collapsed in Abuja.

It was gathered that the collapsed building, which is on 7th Avenue in Gwarinpa a suburb of Abuja is said to be under construction.

According to passers by, some trapped people were heard calling for help from within the building in various locations where they were trapped.

However, confirming the incident, Galadima said about seven persons have been rescued and taken to hospital, as the rescue operation was ongoing with a combined team of several agencies on the ground.

He noted that several workers were still trapped in the rub him lbles of the collapsed building as the number of casualties can not be confirmed now.

An eyewitness identified as James Okon told The Nation that there were several workers in the building, revealing that labourers conveying blocks to the top, were over 40.

Okon who claimed to have lived in the neighbourhood for many years said he has always known the place to be a reserved green area.

It was also gathered that the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council ( AMMC) Umar Shuaibu said an investigation will commence immediately to ascertain both the remote and immediate cause of the collapse.

But for now, the council won’t appropriately blame anybody yet for the cause of the collapse.