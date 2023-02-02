About 50 People Feared Trapped In Abuja Collapsed Building

Fresh information has emerged that more than 50 people might be trapped in a two-story building that collapsed in Abuja.

Naija News gathered that the collapsed building, which is on 7th Avenue in Gwarinpa a suburb of Abuja is said to be under construction.

It was learnt from Tribune that a passer by who claimed about 50 people might be trapped in the building confirmed that they were hearing voices from underneath the collapsed building.

According to them, some trapped people were heard calling for help from within the building in various locations where they were trapped.

As of the time of filing this report, nothing is known about the cause of the building collapse as the incident was yet to be confirmed by any authority.

However, Naija News earlier reported that many have been confirmed trapped in a collapsed building located at Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the sad incident occurred around 2 pm on Friday, with the yet-to-be-identified person and a child rescued.

The Permanent Secretary, of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyinyolu, confirmed the incident saying, “A three-storey building has collapsed at Oye Sonuga Street, opposite Oye Roundabout, Isolo road, Mushin. An adult and a child have been rescued. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.”

Also reacting, the Permanent Secretary, of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyinyolu, who had also confirmed the development, said two female occupants were still missing.

He said, “On arrival of LRT at the scene, it was discovered that a three-storey building had collapsed.

“Further investigation revealed that the collapsed building was an adjoining building to another three-storey building.

“Two people who were trapped inside the building have been rescued and treated. However, we were informed that two females that are occupants of the building are still missing.

“The search and rescue operation is ongoing; LRT, LASG fire, LNSC, LABSCA, and NPF are all responders at the scene.

“However, there are visible cracks on the remaining standing building that needs urgent attention. The building has been cordoned off and evacuated. The operation is ongoing.”