New Naira Scarcity: There Is A Plan Against Buhari – Oluwo Of Iwo Knocks Emefiele, Demands Apology

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has stated that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele is responsible for the hardship caused by the scarcity of new naira notes.

The monarch lamented that the situation has led to a standstill in economic activities in the country adding that the implementation ought to have been gradual to ease commercial activities.

Speaking via a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary on Wednesday, Alli Ibraheem, the Oluwo alleged that the scarcity of the notes was due to a plan to instigate the people against President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that many Nigerians have been stranded, immobile, and now suffer from hunger due to the scarcity of the naira.

The statement reads: “The new naira regime has inflicted much hardship on Nigerians. It has grounded the country’s economic activities. It’s worsening every day. As a father with voice, I must speak out.

“The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele owe Nigerians apology for inducing such a hardship. I’m yet to be convinced about the introduction of new naira notes without proper measures to provide adequate inflow of new notes in circulation. It’s gross insensitivity to human feelings. Many are stranded, immobile and starved due to [the] non-availability of new notes.”

He went on to allege that there was “an intention to blackmail the infrastructural legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari,”

The traditional ruler subsequently called on the federal government and federal legislators to checkmate the CBN governor, and “veto an unconditional extension of the deadline and ensure the new notes are widely circulated.”

He further averred: “Emefiele needs to address Nigerians again to holistically justify the introduction of the new note and the deadline without enough money in circulation. We can’t continue suffering and keep mute. This is really bad at a time INEC will need resources for logistics.”