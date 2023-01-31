Black Market Euro To Naira Exchange Rate Today 31st January 2023

What is the Euro to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Euro to Naira exchange rate for 30th January, below. You can swap your Euro for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a euro to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a euro for N785 and sell at N790 on Monday 30th January 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.