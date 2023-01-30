Peter Okoye Begs Wife For Forgiveness As He Contemplates Another Source Of Income

Popular Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye also known as Mr P of PSquare music group has announced his interest in opening an OnlyFans account as another source of income.

Naija News reports that an OnlyFans account is a subscription-based website used by content creators for mostly adult-oriented contents.

The site is popularly known for p*rn but can also be used to build up a fan base.

Indicating interest in the site, Mr P revealed via his Instagram Story that he would love to open an OnlyFans account.

He went on to apologize to his wife, Lola In advance in case he finally makes up his mind about joining the site.

Sharing the earnings of Top ONLYFANS stars, Mr P wrote;

“No be to activate my own OnlyFans so? Wify no vexA #Mythought #Yourthought # Justsaying”

Just recently, US Model and OnlyFans star Blac Chyna shared proof of $20 million gross earnings from the platform in one month.

Peter Okoye will not be the only celebrity on the platform if he makes good on his plans as Amber Rose, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyga and other megastars periodically share explicit, exclusive content on their account to fans either for a premium fee or for free.